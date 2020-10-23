Kakinada: Nearing 100 a kg, onion turns a luxury for common people

Kakinada: People have been waiting in long queues to get onions supplied at subsidised price of Rs 45-a-kg at Rythu Bazars here. There is a severe shortage of onions at present and a kilo of onions is being sold at Rs 80 to 90 in local markets. The price soared by almost double in the past 15 days. The price rise was attributed to heavy rains in AP and other states.

Many consumers at Gandhinagar, Ramaraopet, Jaggannaickpur and other areas complained that they were forced to spend more on onions.

According to marketing officials, the sudden rise in onion prise was due to fall in supply from Maharashtra and Kurnool, where the crop was damaged due to the floods and heavy rains.

Vegetable farmers said that they lost their crops as rainwater inundated their fields and whatever they managed to save, they are selling in the markets. As there is short supply of vegetables, a section of traders have started to exploit the situation resulting in a steep rise in their prices causing hardships to consumers.

Resident VT Lakshmi said that onions are being sold between Rs 80 and Rs 90 per kg in the open market.

Agriculture Minister Kursala Kannababu said measures have been taken to control the rising onion prices across the state and benefit consumers. He said that onion prices have increased across the state. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to control onion prices for the benefit of consumers. The onion will be brought to the market and sold through Rythu Bazaars, he said.

Minister Kannababu said 1,000 tonnes would be brought to the market immediately and in the first phase, arrangements would be made to sell them at Rs 40 per kg through Rythu Bazaars in all major cities. He said steps have been taken to provide one kg of quality onions to each family. He said heavy rains had caused crop damage in Kurnool and other parts of the state. He said heavy rains and floods had damaged 2,600 hectares of crops.

He said 12,000 quintals of Kurnool onion would come to other markets this season every year. But now only 1500 to 2000 quintals are coming to the market. He said floods in other parts of Maharashtra had also reduced crop yields. Onion sales will start from tomorrow and will be made available through all the Rythu Bazaars in the major cities at the earliest.