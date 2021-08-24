Kakinada: New Registrar for JNTU-K amid guest house controversy

Kakinada: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University ( JNTU-K) Kakinada Vice Chancellor Ramalinga Raju has made drastic change by immediately replacing Registrar R Srinivasa Rao by posting Prof L. Sumalatha of JNTU-K.

She is the Professor for Computer Science Engineering in the University College of Engineering and Director of Evaluation. This posting is a sequel to the incident which occurred a few days ago with regard to rooms that were allotted in the university guesthouse for honeymoon of one professor's daughter.

Prof Sumalatha told "The Hans India" that her elevation as the Registrar of JNTU-K is no way connected with the guest house issue. Her appointment as Registrar was due to the vacancy created by the demise of the previous Registrar Ch. Satyanarayana. She expressed her joy and thanked the vice chancellor for according her a responsible position in the university. She also said that she would endeavor hard to transform JNTU-K into a world class university.

She said that with regard to the allotment of the rooms for the first night of the new couple in the guest house, a report is awaited from the expert committee and necessary action will be taken soon after the report is ready. She said that the JNTU-K authorities will certainly initiate necessary steps soon after the report is made available. Prof. Sumalatha said that assume the charge of Registrar very shortly.

On the hand, the students and parents demanded the university authorities for the conduct of probe into the incident not by the university, but by the State government. They further questioned why disciplinary action has not been taken till now against the persons responsible for the first night episode.

Some people have expressed that her appointment as a Registrar is due to the guest house episode.