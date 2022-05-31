Kakinada: Resolve Spandana pleas in stipulated time, officials told

Kakinada: Additional Superintendent of Police P Srinivas directed the officials to ensure that the complaints and grievances submitted by public during Spandana programme are resolved within the stipulated time. As per the instructions of District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu, ASP Srinivas conducted Spandana and interacted with senior citizens, who turned up to submit their grievances at SP office, Kakinada on Monday.

The ASP reviewed the clearance of Spandana grievances and instructed the officials to clear all the long pending issues at a videoconference. He told them to visit the field to understand the grievance in detail in order to offer a fair service to the petitioners. He said that in case of any serious issues, they could be given due importance by registering cases and taking investigation as required.

The ASP said people should come forward to express their grievances without any fear and they should also avoid delay in doing so. Issues related to domestic front, differences between couples and petty disputes could be tackled immediately. In case of any serious issues, they could be given due importance by registering cases and taking investigation as required, the ASP said.

On Monday, 52 grievances pertaining to various issues, including senior citizen problems, family disputes were registered during Spandana.