Kakinada: Roll up sleeves to tackle Covid third wave

Kakinada: Joint collector Keerthi Chekuri directed the medical and health officials to effectively deal with the Covid-19 third wave as it is expected to hit in the next few months.

She held a review meeting with officials of Government General Hospital (GGH) on the possible impact of the third wave in the district on Tuesday. She also said that the officials should be alert and vigilant in curbing the third cave effectively in the district. She instructed them to make all arrangements to tackle the cases that will come to the GGH. She said that steps will be taken to set up 20 beds in the Triage ward, 200 beds in the specialised paediatric ward and ICU for the paediatric wards in the GGH.

She directed the officials to buy X-ray, ultrasound machines, paediatric ventilators and ECG equipment for utilisation of the patients in the GGH. Medical services should be provided without negligence despite the decline of second wave. She said that 369 Covid active cases and 126 black fungus patients are receiving treatment in the GGH. GGH superintendent Dr R Mahalakshmi and others were present.