Kakinada: Ryots asked to derive benefit from zero interest loans

Kakinada: Agriculture Special Commissioner H Arun Kumar said on Wednesday that if the farmers farm into groups they would get zero interest loans. These loans could be utilised for agriculture works.



Aurun Kumar visited Rythu Bharosa Kendram (RBK) along with Kothapeta MLA Chirla Jaggireddy at Lakshmi Polavaram village. He said that up to Rs 1 lakh can be availed by forming into groups without the need for a card and opening a bank account.

He added that landless or tenant farmers if formed into societies would also get zero interest loans. He said Rythu Bharosa Kendras would enable them to secure harvesting machines on rental basis. Arun Kumar inspected the quality of seeds, pesticides and fertilisers at the godown at Amalapuram division. He also interacted with farmers to secure information on the utility of kiosks at RBKs.

Later the Commissioner inspected the integrated lab. He said the integrated lab would function to test and provide quality fertilisers, pesticides and seeds to the farmers.

MLA Chirla Jaggi Reddy made it clear that the State government would accord top priority to the welfare of the farmers.

Agriculture ADE Padmaja explained to the Commissioner that crops to an extent of 1693.66 acres were damaged in the Samalkot area due to floods. In all, 1,244 farmers have suffered crop loss.