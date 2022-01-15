Kakinada: Sankranti revellers cock a snook at cops

Kakinada: Despite police warnings, cockfights began on a grand scale in various parts of the twin districts of Godavari, the epicentre of the blood sport, on the occasion of Bhogi on Friday, the first day of Sankranti festival. The organisers began the fights after performing traditional puja.

All the venues were jam-packed with punters and the general public. Rooster fights were held under floodlights and huge tents were erected in paddy fields, coconut and mango orchards. The organisers arranged hotels, fast food centres and pan outlets at the venues.

In East Godavari district, celebrations were going on a huge scale. In West Godavari district, particularly in Palakollu, Bhimavaram town, Tanuku, Jangareddygudem, Tallapudi and Undi, celebrations are being held with fervour. In the Konaseema region, at least five to seven venues per mandal were earmarked for cockfights.

The police turned spectators despite restrictions. Their efforts to stop cockfights have failed in the Godavari belt.

Many students and youth witnessed cockfights at Pallamkurru village of Katrenukona mandal, I Polavaram, Ravulapalem, Peddapuram, Kakinada Rural and other areas in the district.

A few roads near the venues of cockfight witnessed severe traffic snarls.

In many areas, public representatives have taken the initiative to organise cockfights. Police have imposed Section 144 of CRPC and Section 30 of Police Act in Godavari belt, but to no avail.

In Konaseema area, Pallamkurru village of Katrenukona mandal has captured the attention of the public for its mega cockfights.

Nearly Rs 1,000 crore have been exchanged on occasion of Bhogi in the twin districts of Godavari. Roosters have been brought in luxurious cars for the fights. On the other hand, for the past few days, police personnel of East and West Godavari districts were busy destroying the arenas prepared for rooster fights during the festival.

Cops of both the districts have identified more than 100 arenas and destroyed them in the past one week. With the help of bulldozers and tractors, they ploughed the arenas in Ramachandrapuram, Rajanagaram, Konaseema, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada and other areas in the district.



People descended on the district from faraway places like Telangana, Karnataka and several parts in AP only to take part in the cockfights and none of the organisers disappointed them, as the arrangements were on the expected lines.