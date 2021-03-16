Kakinada: Scanning centres told to submit info of Covid-19 infected people

Kakinada: As per the directive of district collector D Muralidhar Reddy, the District Medical and Health (DMH) officer in-charge Dr N Prasanna Kumar asked the radiologists and CT Scan centres in the district to furnish the details of those who are tested for Covid-19 to the medical officials through email.

Dr Prasanna Kumar held a review meeting with diagnostic centre managements at DMHO office here on Monday. He said that the details of those who came to their centres and showed symptoms of Covid-19 should be sent to the covidreports.eg@gmail.com along with their names, address and mobile numbers.

He said that with the help of such information they will be able to ascertain whether the patients belonged to primary and secondary contacts.

He said that this information enables them to prevent further rises in Covid-19 cases.

He also made it clear that the information should be provided everyday by the CT Scan centres.