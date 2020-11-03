Kakinada: Secretariat staff told to shed laziness in discharging duties

Kakinada: East Godavari District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy visited five ward secretariats under Kakinada Municipality jurisdiction and inspected the performance of different sections on Monday.

He advised the staff to set right the loopholes and improve the performance rendering better service to the people. He made thorough inspection of the details of the recorded issues in registers and observed the posters displayed on the eligibility of the beneficiaries for various welfare schemes. He made discreet enquiries on the activities being carried out under schemes such as YSR Aarogyasri, pensions, housing etc.

Collector inspected secretariats 39 A-B, 40A-B and 41A-B at Gandhi Nagar here and interacted with Sachivalayam functionaries and volunteers on implementation of various welfare schemes. Collector also spoke to a person who had come there for a caste certificate while inspecting the 40-B Secretariat. "When did you apply? Did you get the caste certificate within the deadline?"the Collector enquired.

He directed the staff of the Secretariats to provide services to the people as per the Service Level Agreement (SLA). He warned that harsh measures would be taken if laziness was shown in providing services. The Collector advised the ward secretariats to ensure that all the eligible should get the benefits under the government welfare schemes.