Kakinada: Senior advocate Ravi Shankar passes away

Kakinada: Senior advocate P Ravi Shankar (61) passed away due to Covid-19 related complications at a private hospital here on Saturday.

He is survived by wife and two children. He was the second son of late PSRK Thimmaji Rao who was also an advocate. He was born in Kakinada and studied in PR Government College and completed LLB from Andhra University.

He received a number of awards for achievements in his profession, besides sports and others. "Ravi Sankar was always cool and a gentleman," said his childhood friend Pedapudi Srinivas.

Several advocates and leaders expressed condolences over the death of Ravi Shankar.