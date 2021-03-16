Kakinada: Shilparamam handloom, handicraft expo begins today

Kakinada: AP Shilparamam CEO B Jayaraj said that the Handicraft Exhibition-2021 and a special Handloom Expo-2021 will be inaugurated at NTR Beach Park at Suryaraopet here on March 17. The exhibition and special Handloom Expo will be inaugurated by District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy.

He said that the event was organised by the Andhra Pradesh Shilparamam Arts, Crafts, and Culture Society and Tourism and Culture. He said that the office of the Development Commissioner of Handicrafts Assistant Director Dr Manoj Lanka will be participating as a chief guest on the occasion.

He said that the Handicrafts Expo will be available from March 17 to 26 and the Special Handloom Expo from March 17 to 30. Both will be open from 11 am to 9 pm.

He said that there are so many handicrafts are available in the expo like Kondapalli and Etikoppaka Toys, wood carvings, rosewood articles, Udayagiri cutlery wooden items, Kalamkari paintings, brass and copper, artistic metal castings, crochet lace, Warangal tatting lace, bobbin and crass stitch laces, Hyderabad pearls, imitation Jewelry, leather items, Hyderabad and West Bengal jute bags, Madanapalli Terracotta, blue pottery, readymade items, and Rudraksha and Puja Items and Eluru carpets and many more.