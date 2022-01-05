Kakinada: TDP flays Ministers, MLA for inaction on retaining wall collapse

Kakinada: Responding to the collapse of the retaining wall of NTR bridge in Jagannaickpur, TDP senior leader and former MLA Vanamadi Venkateswar Rao (Kondababu) criticised that negligence of Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC), R&B department and city MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy, which led to the collapse. He said despite the collapse of the retaining wall for more than one year, there was no response from people's representatives.

Kondababu and party cadre visited the collapsed retaining wall of NTR Bridge on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the former MLA said that thousands of vehicles will pass the bridge daily as people will come to Kakinada, the headquarters of East Godavari district, for various works. People going towards Ramachandrapuram, Ravulapalem and Vijayawada are facing lot of inconvenience as the buses are not plying on this bridge, he stated.

He criticised MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy for not taking any action regarding the retaining wall of NTR Bridge till date, which shows his lack of concern for the safety and welfare of the people.

The TDP leader stated that it's shameful that three Ministers - Kurasala Kannababu, Pinipe Viswaroop and Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna – will travel on the road almost daily but didn't taken any action so far. He demanded the Ministers, MLA and officials should pay attention to these problems and help for the restoration of the bridge as early as possible to facilitate travelers, particularly those going towards Ravulapalem and Vijayawada.