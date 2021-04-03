Kakinada: TDP vice-president Jyothula Nehru resigns

Kakinada: TDP State vice-president Jyothula Nehru tendered his resignation as a protest against the party supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu's decision of boycotting MPTC and ZPTC elections in the State scheduled to be held on April 8.

However, he stated that he would continue as party in-charge of Jaggampeta constituency in East Godavari district. Though he resigned the post of vice president, he made it clear that he would continue in the party. He would continue to stand by the TDP activities. Many of the leaders of TDP were surprised and shocked at the decision taken by Jyothula Nehru.

Meanwhile, Kakinada TDP parliamentary in-charge Jyothula Naveen told 'The Hans India' here on Friday that he was not aware of the resignation of his father Jyothula Nehru. Many party activists have been contacting him through phone and are trying to know about the resignation of Nehru.

According to sources, there is a cold war going on between the father and the son. In view of the strained relationship, decisions pertaining to the party are not being informed to Naveen. The internal squabbles in the party have surfaced finally with the resignation. There is also a propaganda regarding possible resignations by many of the TDP leaders and activists.