Kakinada tense after YSRCP men attack Jana Sena cadres

Kakinada: Tension prevailed in Kakinada as Jana Sena and YSRCP workers clashed with each other.

The YSRCP workers attacked Jana Sena leaders and activists with sticks and hurled stones at them. The YSRCP activists chased Jana Sena activists and attacked them.

As Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy abused Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan during the YSRCP's rally in favour of three capitals in Kakinada on Saturday, the Jana Sena activists planned to lay siege to the legislator's house on Sunday.

Jana Sena activists gathered at Bhanugudi Junction. Former MLC Kandula Durgesh, Jana Sena leader Pantham Nanaji and other activists started at Bhanugudi centre to proceed towards Chandrasekhara Reddy's residence.

Meanwhile, when their rally reached Bhaskara Nagar, the YSRCP activists attacked them with logs.

They also hurled stones at them. In the melee, some Jana Sena workers fell in side-drains. Reportedly seven Jana Sena activists who sustained injuries were admitted to the Government General Hospital here.

Subsequently, Jana Sena leaders tried to bring their injured activists before the media in the city. Meanwhile, the police led by Kakinada DSP K Kumar arrested several leaders and shifted them to various police stations like U Kothapalli, Pithapuram and others.

Kandula Durgesh strongly condemned the attack by the YSRCP workers. He said that they were attacked when they attempted to stage a democratic protest against the abusive language used by Chandrasekhara Reddy against TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan.