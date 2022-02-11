Kakinada: There is no escaping from sting at home, Covid outside

Kakinada: Staying inside or outside, both become dangerous to the people living in various areas in East Godavari district. Corona threat looms large if they go out. And if they stay inside, mosquito-borne diseases are making them panic.

Due to lack of proper sanitation, mosquitoes are causing havoc and power cuts, particularly in agencies and rural areas. Residents of Madhura Nagar, Yetimoga, Udumalpet, 100 buildings, Ramaraopet, Gandhinagar and other areas in the smart city have become hotspots for mosquito breeding. While Kakinada has become the capital for mosquitoes.

Children, bitten by mosquitoes, are developing symptoms of fever. Parents mistaking it for corona virus and running to hospitals for covid test, which involves expenditure.

This is a recurring phenomenon every year during summer. Even though many Municipal Commissioners and Panchayat officials have come and gone, mosquito menace remained permanent. Their promises of taking necessary steps turned hollow.

The officials are unable to tackle mosquito menace in low-lying areas.

People criticised that officials have failed miserably to solve the problem even though they were paying crores of rupees as taxes to Panchayats as well as Municipalities.

Residents of Rajahmahendravaram, Kakinada Kalluri Lalita Devi and others said that mosquito population has increased manifolds after incessant rains, and also due to wastewater stagnation in drains and garbage piles. They lamented that they have to stay indoors without fresh air and with mosquito nets.

Mosquitoes and power cuts have become a double curse for the people living particularly in Agency areas, in Chinturu and Rampa agency. 'Despite consistent complaints, the officials are apathetic and reckless towards their problem,' they alleged. A resident, G Sanjeev Kumar, said mosquito coils, repellents, bats and electrical refills are making a big dent to their purse.

In fact, it is the duty of KMC officials to spend money to remove mosquito menace, they added. Speaking with The Hans India, Transco SE TVSN Murthy said that they have to impose power cuts for the last two days due to maintenance and breakdown problems,

But now the problem was solved and there is no power cut problem in the district, he explained. Murthy informed that 700 megawatts power was utilised during this winter and 850 to 900 megawatts would be required in the coming summer.

Kakinada Municipal Corporation Health Officer (MHO) Dr Prudhvi Charan said that as many as 100 people have been working to handle mosquito menace in the Smart city.

He said they have intensified fogging and spraying operations to curb breeding of mosquitoes. Stating that several people were complaining about mosquito problem, he assured of taking necessary steps to solve this problem.