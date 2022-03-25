Kakinada: TLM kits distributed to specially challenged children

Kakinada: Peddapuram Additional Superintendent of Police A Srinivasa Rao stated that the disabled people should properly utilise the various welfare schemes for their development.

Santhi Vardhana Special School for Disabled Secretary Rayavarapu Veerababu conducted distribution of Teaching Learning Material (TLM) kits under the aegis of National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (Divyangan) (NIEPID) at Pulimervu village in Peddapuram mandal of East Godavari district on Thursday.

Welfare of Differently Abled, Transgender and Senior Citizens, East Godavari district Assistant Director V Kama Raju, NIEPID senior officer P Sammaiah Naik, Disabled School Director R Satya, Secretary Rayavarapu Veerababu participated in the programme.

ASP Srinivasa Rao distributed TLM kits to the Mentally Challenged persons. Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Rao said that both Central and State governments are implementing various welfare schemes for the disabled persons. He wanted the disabled persons to utilize the kits as well as the schemes.

NIEPID Senior officer Naik said that Santhi Vardhana Special School for Disabled management is giving good training for the children. He suggested that much intensive training should be imparted for speedy progress and development of the disabled students.

Naik said that through the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/ Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) scheme, TLM kits have been distributed to disabled persons. 92 kits were distributed to the disabled persons. Welfare of Differently Abled, Transgender and Senior Citizens, East Godavari district Assistant Director V Kama Raju also spoke.

School Secretary Rayavarapu Veerababu said that each kit cost about Rs 10,000 and a total of Rs 10 lakh worth of kits have been distributed to the children. He said that they will continue to carry out similar community service programmes in future. Accounts Manager Enuganti Venu Gopal and others were present.