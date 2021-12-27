Kakinada: Vigil stepped up to prevent cockfights, gambling during Sankranti festival

Kakinada: East Godavari police officials are intensifying efforts to curb the traditional cockfights and other gambling sports during Sankranti festival. A special police team has been constituted to curb the rooster fight and gambling in the district and the police are alert and vigilant to ensure that cock fights can't be carried on during Sankranti season.



Every year, the authorities take steps in the initial days but finally, cock fights are organised by the gamblers in connivance with local political leaders. The traditional cockfight seems to be on a very dull note this Sankranti festival as many of the organisers are not showing enthusiasm for playing the game.

Cockfights are the most important traditional sport during Sankranti festival in Godavari districts. Crores of rupees will change hands in the name of betting during three days of the festival. Though it's a gambling sport and against the law as per Gambling Act, both police and revenue officials will keep silent for three days.

The cockfight preparations start 45 to 60 days before Sankranti festival with prize cocks and others. But for the past seven years, there has been widespread publicity against the cockfights by the animal lovers and they even approached court seeking stoppage of the cockfight game for the past five years. The High Court also delivered judgment against cockfights and directed the successive governments to prevent it and take action against the gamblers. East Godavari district police are keeping vigil on the suspected organisers and punters and seizing sharp knives.

Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu warned the organisers of cockfights that stern action will be taken against them along with booking cases if cockfights are carried out violating the prohibition. 'Police are keeping an eye on function halls, gardens and other such public places and nab anyone found guilty.' He called upon people to enjoy the festival with cultural programmes like Rangoli competitions and traditional sports. Police personnel were instructed to take stringent action against those, involved in betting on cockfight.

The SP informed that recently they identified 1,143 persons and booked over 310 cases and seized 1,048 cockfight knives and recovered Rs 3.14 crore surety amount from the accused.