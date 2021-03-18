Kalpalatha Reddy elected MLC from Krishna-Guntur Teachers constituency

Guntur: T.Kalpalatha Reddy was elected to the State Legislative Council from Krishna-Guntur districts Teachers constituency in Guntur district on Wednesday mid-night. The officials announced that she got 50 percent of the votes. When she got 6,153 votes , the officials announced that she was elected to the State Legislative Council.

Speaking on this occasion, she thanked the teachers, lecturers, and Professors who elected her. She said that she will try to solve the problems of the teachers.