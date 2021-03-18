X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kalpalatha Reddy elected MLC from Krishna-Guntur Teachers constituency

Kalpalatha Reddy elected MLC from Krishna-Guntur Teachers constituency
x

Kalpalatha Reddy elected MLC from Krishna-Guntur Teachers constituency

Highlights

Guntur: T.Kalpalatha Reddy was elected to the State Legislative Council from Krishna-Guntur districts Teachers constituency in Guntur district on Wedn...

Guntur: T.Kalpalatha Reddy was elected to the State Legislative Council from Krishna-Guntur districts Teachers constituency in Guntur district on Wednesday mid-night. The officials announced that she got 50 percent of the votes. When she got 6,153 votes , the officials announced that she was elected to the State Legislative Council.

Speaking on this occasion, she thanked the teachers, lecturers, and Professors who elected her. She said that she will try to solve the problems of the teachers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X