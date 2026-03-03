Kalyanotsavam of Kashi Visweswara Swamy held

Nunna: The annual Brahmotsavams at the 123-year-old Sri Kashi Visweswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Nunna village of Vijayawada Rural mandal were conducted with great religious fervour. On the second day of the festivities, Monday night, the divine celestial wedding (Kalyanotsavam) of Sri Annapurna Sametha Kashi Visweswara Swamy was held in a grand manner under the bright full-moon sky.

The sacred ceremony also featured the celestial weddings of Siddhi–Buddhi Vinayaka Swamy, Subrahmanya Swamy with Valli and Devasena, and Nataraja Swamy with Shivakameswari. The temple premises reverberated with Vedic chants and devotional hymns, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere.

The rituals were performed under the guidance of Munindra Maharaj, Peethadhipati of Sri Lalita Tripura Sundari Peetham, with a team of priests led by Shivacharya Guduru Gopikrishna officiating the ceremonies.

Temple Committee Chairman Bheemavarapu Shankar Reddy and his spouse, along with Endowments Department Executive Officer S Hemalatha Devi and her spouse, participated in the Kalyanotsavam. A large number of devotee couples also took part, seeking the blessings of the deities.

Earlier, special pujas were conducted in the temple, followed by the traditional Kalyana Rayabaram ritual at the Perantallamma temple near Nunna Cheruvu Centre. Vikas Group of Institutions (VGTN) Secretary Naredla Satyanarayana Reddy offered special prayers on the occasion. Under the supervision of Chief Priest Dr Mamillapalli Phanikumar and temple committee members Angajala Sivaiah, Dr N Prasada Rao, Darshi Sujatha Lakshmi, Yanaganti Sambasiva Rao, Vadlamudi Punyavathi, and T Durga Ravamma, the celebrations were conducted smoothly amid deep devotional fervour. Later, a grand Annadanam (mass feeding programme) was organised in the temple premises, where hundreds of devotees partook of the sacred prasadam with devotion.