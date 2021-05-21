Kalyanotsavam of Lord begins at Annavaram

Kakinada: Sri Veera Venkata Swamy Kalyanotsavam at Annavaram began at Aniveti Mandapam in the temple amidst Covid protocol on Friday. The Vedic pandits performed the traditional Ganapathi puja and Gouripuja for not creating any obstructions to the celestial marriage.

The divine couple was decorated along with the chanting of the Vedic mantras by Vedic scholars and accompanied by traditional south Indian music. They recited Veda Swasthi to invite auspicious forces.

Annavaram Temple Executive Officer Vendra Trinatha Rao said that the celestial marriage will be performed amidst chants of Vedic mantras by the temple priests and Vedic scholars on Saturday. No devotees or visitors will be allowed. Temple Chairman couple, the temple officials, priests, band party and others not exceeding 20 people will present at the celestial marriage of the lord. He appealed to the devotees to watch the celestial marriage celebration on the temple's YouTube channel.