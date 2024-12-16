SP Gaikwad Inspects Group-2 Examination Centers

Nagarkurnool: The second day of the Group-2 examinations began peacefully on Monday in Nagarkurnool district. A total of 32 examination centers across the district were operational, with tight security arrangements in place at all centers.

SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath inspected the Group-2 examination centers in the district headquarters, including the Boys’ High School, where he reviewed the security arrangements.

To ensure the examinations proceeded without any disruptions, SP Gaikwad implemented special measures. He instructed the police to remain vigilant and ensure that candidates faced no difficulties during the examination process.