Consumers advised to opt for rooftop solar power

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Prudhvi Tej Immadi called upon the consumers to conserve energy resources and install rooftop solar power.

Unveiling posters and pamphlets related to energy saving in the corporate office in Visakhapatnam, the CMD stated that the energy resources should not be wasted in view of the future generations and appealed to the consumers to save power as much as possible.

The CMD informed that Electricity Saving Week celebrations are being organised in 11 districts under the APEPDCL jurisdiction till December 20. As part of it, a number of programmes are being organised to increase the awareness of electricity consumers on saving power, he added.

Awareness rallies are scheduled at the district headquarters and division headquarters on December 20. Essay writing, painting competitions and elocution will be organised for school students across the district, the CMD informed.

Self-help group women would be educated on energy conservation methods and benefits of star-rated home appliances, he said. He said that awareness sessions will be held in all electricity offices with consumers on the need to save power.

The SEs of 11 districts have been instructed to take steps to ensure that all EPDCL employees should install rooftop solar. Visakhapatnam circle superintending engineer G Shyambabu, executive engineers Polaki Srinivasa Rao and B.K.Naidu, deputy executive engineers Suman, Jyothi, and Ramabhadra Sastri were present.