Kambala to join BJP today

Rajamahendravaram: Viswa Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Rama Sena president Kambala Srinivasa Rao will be joining the BJP on Tuesday. Accompanied by nearly 10,000 supporters, Rao will officially join the party in the presence of BJP State President and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari.

A grand public meeting would be organised at the CMD grounds on Tantikonda Road in Gokavaram to mark the occasion. Preparations are in full swing to host the event at a scale matching state-level programmes. Thousands of attendees from the Jaggampeta and Rajanagaram constituencies are expected to participate. Prominent BJP leaders, including MP Daggubati Purandeswari and Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, will attend the gathering.

Kambala Srinivasa Rao highlighted his years of service to thousands of people, transcending caste and religion. He expressed gratitude for the support he has received. The event preparations are beig overseen by Rama Sena members Mamidi Ayyappa, Inakoti Bapanna Dora, Tamarla Rambabu, Varasala Prasad, Dr Valluru Jagannath Rao Sharma, Katta Kalyan, BJP District General Secretary Matta Mangaraju, and BJP Mandal President Satti Venkata Reddy.