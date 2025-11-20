Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam gears up for ‘Margasira Masotsavam’

Visakhapatnam: Deputy Commissioner of Endowments and Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam Executive Officer K Sobha Rani informed that necessary arrangements have been made to celebrate ‘Margasira Masotsavam’ in a grand manner at the Devasthanam.

Briefing the media here on Wednesday, the EO stated that Margashira Masotsavam will be celebrated in a traditional manner from November 21 to December 19. She said arrangements related to the festival have been completed and efforts are on to make the festival a hassle-free one.

Sobha Rani said the Veda Sabha would be organised on December 7 at 6:30 pm and Rath Yatra will be held on December 13 from 4 pm.

Maha Annadanam will be held on December 18 from 12 pm and Sahasra Ghata Abhishekam and other Vedic programmes will be held on a grand basis on the same day at 4 pm.

Keeping the rush in view, appropriate arrangements have been made to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience, the EO underlined.

Along with setting up tents, drinking water facilities are also being provided at the Devasthanam.

The EO requested the devotees to cooperate with the temple staff and volunteers and avail hassle free darshan of the Goddess. Temple executive engineer Ch. Ramana, assistant executive officer Rajendra Kumar, temple priests were present.