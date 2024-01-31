Kandikunta Venkata Prasad accuses YSRCP govt. of filing false cases opposition

Kandikunta Venkata Prasad, the Constituency In-Charge of Kadiri, spoke at a press conference today. He expressed his views on the recent Supreme Court verdict, stating that it was a blow to the Jagan Reddy government. He criticized the government for filing false cases against opposition leaders and misusing public money.

He also highlighted the increase in crimes against women and farmer suicides in Andhra Pradesh under the current administration. Mr. Prasad mentioned that many leaders from the YSRCP are leaving the party due to dissatisfaction with Jagan Reddy's governance. He also shared some promises made by the Telugu Desam Party if elected to power. Overall, he expressed support for Chandrababu Naidu and criticized the current government's performance.