Live
- FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24: Indian women leave for matches in Europe
- Thailand Open: Satwik-Chirag, Ashwini-Tanisha into semis; Meirba suffers exit
- India lose one Olympic quota as WADA suspends boxer Parveen
- MI end IPL 2024 campaign with 18-run loss to LSG
- Come in numbers and enjoy game: Chhetri to home fans for farewell match
- Stage set for epic IPL face-off: RCB, CSK clash for final playoff berth
- AIFF rejects Premier 1 club licence of HFC, Jamshedpur FC, Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters
- Focus on Warangal’s iconic hospital
- Entrepreneurship ecosystems: Fueling innovation in higher education
- Impact of EdTech on lifelong learning
Just In
Soon-to-be mom Masoom Minawala graces Red Carpet
Soon-to-be mom, Masoom Minawala walks the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for the 5th time. Showcasing an Indian designer on a global...
Soon-to-be mom, Masoom Minawala walks the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for the 5th time. Showcasing an Indian designer on a global platform, Masoom stunned in a custom scarlet gown by ace designer Amit Aggarwal as he draws inspiration from the beauty of architecture and the organic elements of nature. The long trail dress has a flared silhouette and a strata micro-pleated bodice.
Keeping in mind a combination of classic elegance and modern experimentation, the textured Plissé Mineral Jersey fabric forms a full skirt that gracefully flows into a cascading train inspired by the ripples of the French Riviera. A piece that will be frozen in time and reimagined for the contemporary romantics.
This outfit will be frozen in time and reimagined for the contemporary romantics. This eye-catching scarlet gown truly embodies the artistry of Indian craftsmanship. To complete the outfit she paired it with a breathtaking diamond necklace featuring multiple strands of meticulously arranged sparkling diamonds from Messika.
The centerpiece of the necklace was a striking Y-shaped drop design that cascaded gracefully down her neckline. This luxurious piece perfectly complemented her vibrant red gown, adding an extra layer of glamour to her ensemble. To top it off, she wore a fabulous pair of Louboutin heels.