Soon-to-be mom Masoom Minawala graces Red Carpet

Soon-to-be mom, Masoom Minawala walks the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for the 5th time. Showcasing an Indian designer on a global platform, Masoom stunned in a custom scarlet gown by ace designer Amit Aggarwal as he draws inspiration from the beauty of architecture and the organic elements of nature. The long trail dress has a flared silhouette and a strata micro-pleated bodice.

Keeping in mind a combination of classic elegance and modern experimentation, the textured Plissé Mineral Jersey fabric forms a full skirt that gracefully flows into a cascading train inspired by the ripples of the French Riviera. A piece that will be frozen in time and reimagined for the contemporary romantics.

This eye-catching scarlet gown truly embodies the artistry of Indian craftsmanship. To complete the outfit she paired it with a breathtaking diamond necklace featuring multiple strands of meticulously arranged sparkling diamonds from Messika.

The centerpiece of the necklace was a striking Y-shaped drop design that cascaded gracefully down her neckline. This luxurious piece perfectly complemented her vibrant red gown, adding an extra layer of glamour to her ensemble. To top it off, she wore a fabulous pair of Louboutin heels.