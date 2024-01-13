  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kandikunta Venkataprasad was elected as the Vice President of Hindupuram Parliament SC Cell

Kandikunta Venkataprasad was elected as the Vice President of Hindupuram Parliament SC Cell
x
Highlights

Kadiri Constituency Incharge Sri Kandikunta Venkataprasad was elected as the Vice President of Hindupuram Parliament SC Cell. The decision was made...

Kadiri Constituency Incharge Sri Kandikunta Venkataprasad was elected as the Vice President of Hindupuram Parliament SC Cell. The decision was made based on the recommendation of Kadiri Constituency Incharge Gau Sri Kandikunta Venkataprasad himself.

Notable figures present during the election were Diamond Irfan, SC Cell State Representative Raja Shekhar Babu, SC Cell Constituency President Vishwanath Garu, and several others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X