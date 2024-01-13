Kadiri Constituency Incharge Sri Kandikunta Venkataprasad was elected as the Vice President of Hindupuram Parliament SC Cell. The decision was made based on the recommendation of Kadiri Constituency Incharge Gau Sri Kandikunta Venkataprasad himself.

Notable figures present during the election were Diamond Irfan, SC Cell State Representative Raja Shekhar Babu, SC Cell Constituency President Vishwanath Garu, and several others.