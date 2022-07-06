Kanipakam temple hundi receives cash offerings of Rs 82.13 Lakh

Chittoor: Devotees made Hundi cash offerings of Rs 82.13 lakh at Kanipakam temple during a period of 15 days, according to Executive Officer M V Suresh Babu.

The counting was held at the temple on Tuesday. Speaking to the media, Suresh Babu said that hundi counting was held as per the directions of Kanipakam Temple Trust Board Chairman N Mohan Reddy.

He said that temple received Rs 82.13 lakh cash, 19 grams of gold besides 1036 USA dollars He said that the income of Kanipakam temple has been increasing considerably for the last few months as there has been a rise in the devotees visiting the temple to have darshan of the presiding deity.

Stage has been set for completing the renovation of the temple, he said. Endowments Assistant Commissioner Ekambaram, temple assistant commissioner Kasthuri, assistant executive officer Krishna Reddy besides temple inspector Kodandapani took part in hundi counting.