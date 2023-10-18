Kanipakam Temple Trust Board takes charge

Chittoor: A Mohan Reddy assumed charge as Kanipakam Temple Trust Board Chairman at the temple here on Tuesday. Temple Executive Officer A Venkatesh has conducted oath of office and secrecy from A Mohan Reddy and 14 Trust Board members.



It should be noted here that the term of Mohan Reddy was ended a week ago and he has renominated as the chairman.

Stating that he got one more opportunity to serve Lord Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy with the blessings of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Energy Minister P Ramachandra Reddy and Puthalapattu MLA MS Babu, Mohan Reddy assured that he would protect the interests of the devotees with commitment and will strive for the development of the temple.

Puthalapattu MLA MS Babu and others were present on the occasion.