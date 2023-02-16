Kanna Lakshmi Narayana resigns to BJP today, likely to join TDP or Jana Sena

Andhra Pradesh Senior BJP leader and former state president of the party Kanna Lakshmi Narayana said goodbye to BJP. He first met with his key followers in Guntur abd discussed on future course of activities. Later he announced his resignation in a media conference.



It is known that Kanna Lakshminarayana is unhappy with the state leadership of the BJP for the past few days and made sensational allegations against the state president Somu Veerraju. He criticized that the party is not growing because of Somu. He expressed his concern that the members of his community are not getting proper recognition in the party.

Kanna Lakshmi Narayana is likely to join Jana Sena or TDP in the coming days. It seems that the party switching has begun in Andhra Pradesh despite being 14 months for the next general elections in the state.

Meanwhile, the politics in Andhra Pradesh are revolving around the Kapu community and now Kanna being kapu leader, both Jana Sena and TDP are eyeing on this leader to make him join in theirs party.