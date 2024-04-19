Kanna Lakshminarayana Campaign in Sattenapally Constituency: Promises of Development and Change

In a bid to garner support for the upcoming elections, ex-ministers Mr. Kanna Lakshminarayana and Mr. Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu participated in a campaign in Dulipalla village of Sattenapally Constituency. The activists, affiliated with the Telugu Desam Party, were seen advocating for a change in leadership, with slogans calling for an end to what they termed as 'Tughlaq rule' and the need for 'Nara rule' to come into power.

During the campaign, promises of development and support were made to the villagers, with Mr. Kanna Garu outlining plans to address various issues faced by the community. These included financial assistance for children through the Vandanam Scheme, free travel facilities for girls, support for farmers, creation of employment opportunities, and provision of safe drinking water to every household.

The ex-ministers also criticized the current state government, particularly targeting Chief Minister Jagan Reddy's alleged failures and corrupt practices. They urged the residents to rally behind the Telugu Desam Party's bicycle symbol in order to bring about the desired change and development in Andhra Pradesh.

The campaign saw the participation of several state, district, constituency, mandal, and village leaders, as well as activists and women leaders from Janasena and BJP. Overall, the event highlighted the importance of the upcoming elections in shaping the future of the state and the need for collective action to bring about positive change.