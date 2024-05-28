Live
- AIFF league committee recommends inviting bids for new IWL team
- OpenAI Board forms Safety and Security Committee led by Altman, others
- Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav campaigns for fellow actor Pawan Singh in Bihar
- 'Pakistan can beat any team', says Haris Rauf ahead of 3rd T20I against England
- ECI removes Sandeshkhali SDPO three days before LS polls
- Chelsea close on Enzo Maresca in their hunt for head coach: Report
- Tripura govt to set up Ayurvedic, homeopathy medical colleges soon: CM Saha
- Google introduces new AI features in its Chromebook Plus laptops
- Slowly killing us: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on sugar content, adulteration in food items
- PRAVAAH portal, RBI Retail Direct Mobile Application and FinTech Repository launched for ease of biz
Just In
Kanna Lakshminarayana Pays Tribute to NTR on 101st Birth Anniversary in Sattenapally
On the momentous occasion of NTR's 101st birth anniversary, Kanna Lakshminarayana, the joint candidate for the Sattenapally Constituency in Palnadu District, paid his respects at the Telugu Desam Party Central Office.
On the momentous occasion of NTR's 101st birth anniversary, Kanna Lakshminarayana, the joint candidate for the Sattenapally Constituency in Palnadu District, paid his respects at the Telugu Desam Party Central Office. In a heartfelt tribute, he spoke about the late Padma Shri Dr. Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, highlighting his remarkable contributions as both a film icon and a pioneering political leader.
Describing NTR as an unstoppable force who created history in both the film industry and politics, Kanna Lakshminarayana emphasized the enduring legacy of the welfare schemes initiated by the legendary leader. He praised NTR for his unwavering commitment to serving the people of Andhra Pradesh and for elevating the fame of Telugu culture and language on a global scale.
Reflecting on NTR's iconic status as a pole star in both cinema and politics, Shri Kanna Lakshminarayana hailed the late leader as a beacon of light who brought hope and prosperity to millions of lives. He stressed the significance of NTR's enduring influence on the political landscape, noting that his legacy continues to inspire generations of Telugu people.
In conclusion, Kanna Lakshminarayana paid homage to NTR as a charismatic leader who embodied the spirit of Telugu pride and resilience. His tribute underscored the immense impact of NTR's visionary leadership and his lasting imprint on the collective memory of the Telugu community.