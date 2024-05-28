Kanna Lakshminarayana Pays Tribute to NTR on 101st Birth Anniversary in Sattenapally

On the momentous occasion of NTR's 101st birth anniversary, Kanna Lakshminarayana, the joint candidate for the Sattenapally Constituency in Palnadu District, paid his respects at the Telugu Desam Party Central Office. In a heartfelt tribute, he spoke about the late Padma Shri Dr. Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, highlighting his remarkable contributions as both a film icon and a pioneering political leader.





Describing NTR as an unstoppable force who created history in both the film industry and politics, Kanna Lakshminarayana emphasized the enduring legacy of the welfare schemes initiated by the legendary leader. He praised NTR for his unwavering commitment to serving the people of Andhra Pradesh and for elevating the fame of Telugu culture and language on a global scale.





Reflecting on NTR's iconic status as a pole star in both cinema and politics, Shri Kanna Lakshminarayana hailed the late leader as a beacon of light who brought hope and prosperity to millions of lives. He stressed the significance of NTR's enduring influence on the political landscape, noting that his legacy continues to inspire generations of Telugu people.





In conclusion, Kanna Lakshminarayana paid homage to NTR as a charismatic leader who embodied the spirit of Telugu pride and resilience. His tribute underscored the immense impact of NTR's visionary leadership and his lasting imprint on the collective memory of the Telugu community.











