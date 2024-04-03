Kanna Lakshminarayana receives warm welcome in Sattenapalli

An unprecedented welcome was extended to Telugu Desam Party candidate Kanna Lakshminarayana in the Gudipudi village election campaign in Sattenapally Constituency. The village leaders organized a special pooja at the Matrusree Atchamamba temple and welcomed Kanna Garu with fireworks and plates in a grand manner. Villagers carrying aartis from house to house chanted slogans demanding the current government to be ousted and the cycle symbol of Telugu Desam Party to come into power.

During his speech, Kanna Garu promised various welfare measures including financial assistance for children, free travel for girls in RTC buses, financial aid for farmers, employment opportunities, and safe drinking water for every household. He criticized the state government for not fulfilling their promises and for neglecting the welfare of various communities.



The event was attended by ex-ministers, State, District Constituency, Mandal Village Leaders, Jana Sena Leaders, BJP Leaders, Activists, and Women Leaders. Kanna Garu urged the people to vote for the Telugu Desam Party alliance to bring development and prosperity to Andhra Pradesh.