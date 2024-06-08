  • Menu
Kanna receives grand welcome in Sattenapalli

Kanna receives grand welcome in Sattenapalli
TDP activists and leaders welcomed Kanna Lakshminarayana after being elected as MLA in Sattenapalli on Friday.

Guntur : TDP activists and leaders welcomed Kanna Lakshminarayana after being elected as MLA in Sattenapalli on Friday.

Responding to their big welcome, Lakshminarayana said he will dedicate his victory to the people of the constituency. He said he will prove he is not a ruler, but a servant.

He recalled that the party leaders and activists had worked for his victory. He said TDP alliance got 55.38% of votes, TDP got 45.60%, and YSRCP secured 39.37% of votes.

The NDA bagged majority votes because TDP, BJP, JSP leaders worked with coordination and cooperation. A large number of TDP, JSP, BJP activists and leaders participated in the programme.

