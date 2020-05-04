Kanna urges Govt to increase helpline contact numbers for migrant workers transportation

Amaravati: The BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana urged the State government to establish multiple teleservices to address the migrant workers issue. He wrote a letter to Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on Monday, in which he explained that stranded migrant labourers, students, tourists and several others in various states from AP have been facing many problems in contacting the State government.

Among all of them, the issue of migrant workers was more serious, who are in lakhs.

He said that the two contact numbers of two nodal officers for the entire state were inadequate and they are as good as not having them. As thousands of workers were making calls, they could not connect to the officers.

Kanna requested the CS to arrange at least ten or twelve helplines at the state level with multi-lines for interstate movements and arrange helplines at district levels for inter-district movements with multi-lines. The BJP leader urged to take immediate action on it, as the stranded migrants were becoming distressed.