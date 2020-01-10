Kannababu reacts on Chandrababu

Amaravati: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu enacted a drama from last one month to save his Benami properties in Amaravati, blamed K Kannababu, Minister for Agriculture and Cooperation here on Friday. He said that Naidu declared Amaravati as the capital just to increase his own wealth.

Kannababu said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was striving hard to implement all the Navaratnas as promised.

The Minister said while the Chief Minister was planning to give a decentralized government for developing all the regions of the state, Naidu was inciting the farmers.

Reacting on the arrests of TDP leaders by police, Kannababu stated that Chandrababu Naidu might forget the arrests of Jagan at Visakhapatnam when the later was protesting for Special Category Status to AP. He further added, when Chandrababu Naidu was the chief minister, he had got CPI state secretary Ramakrishna arrested for agitating for a special status for the state

Chandrababu Naidu was bet on inciting the farmers and women in the name of Amaravati, said the minister. Was it not Chandrababu Naidu who directed the agitators to attack Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and MLA Anil Kumar, he asked. It was the duty of the police to stop Chandrababu Naidu who was trying to create a law and problem, he added.

The Minister said his government's goal was the development of all the regions of the state. Chandrababu Naidu was trying to create regional disparities as he was unable to bear the progress being made by the YSRCP government.