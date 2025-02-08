Live
Kanyaka Parameswari temple inaugurated
Palakurthi Tikkareddy, Kurnool district president of the TDP, participated in various auspicious events in Kosigi town under the Mantralayam constituency on Friday.
Kosigi (Kurnool district): Palakurthi Tikkareddy, Kurnool district president of the TDP, participated in various auspicious events in Kosigi town under the Mantralayam constituency on Friday. The inauguration ceremony of the newly-constructed Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari temple, established under the aegis of the Arya Vaishya community, was held grandly in Kosigi.
As the chief guest, TDP district president Palakurthi Tikka Reddy performed special prayers and inaugurated the temple. The temple priests and elders later conducted special rituals and honoured him with a shawl and floral garlands while offering prasadam.
Later, Palakurthi Tikkareddy attended a wedding ceremony in Kandapalyam Street, where he blessed the newlywed sons of SC Cell leader Sanjipogu Eresh.
On his visit to Kosigi town, TDP leaders and party workers extended a grand welcome to Palakurthi Tikkareddy. Sev-eral prominent leaders participated in the events, includ-ing:
Bharadwaj Shetty – Telugu Commerce division district vice-president, Raviteja Shetty – Telugu Yuvatha leader, Satunuru Manjunath – Telugu Yuvatha district vice-president, Nadigeni Mahadev – Telugu Yuvatha mandal president, senior leaders Kondageni Veerareddy, Pampa-pati, Nadigeni Veerareddy, Nadigeni Narsareddy, Vadde Ramayya, Dealer Narasanna. SC Cell Leaders: Mareppa, Chinna Bhoompalli Narasimhulu, Pallepadu Chandra, Arla-banda Ramanujaneyulu, Belagal Prabhakar Reddy, Ediga Bheemayya Goud, Satunuru Uligayya, Mugaladoddi Srinu, Thumbiganuru Bheemayya, Parsani Hanumanthu, Kottala Devanna, David, Raju, and Dada Useni were present.