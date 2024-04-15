Kapu Welfare Committee meeting held in Eluru

Eluru: The Kapu Welfare Committee meeting was held at Kranti Kalyana Mandapam in Eluru, with several prominent leaders and representatives in attendance. Putta Mahesh Kumar Yadav and Badeti Radhakrishna (Chanti), who are joint candidates for the Eluru Parliament Constituency, along with Eluru Janasena Party Incharge Reddy Appalanayudu, former EDA Chairman Madhyampu Eshwari Balaram, and former DCCB Chairman Karatam Rambabu were among the attendees.

The meeting, chaired by Puli Sriramulu, President of the Kapu Welfare Service Association, saw participation from Kapu Welfare Association members and leaders from various positions in TDP, Janasena, and BJP parties. Discussions were held on various issues concerning the welfare of the Kapu community and strategies for the upcoming elections. The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding and commitment to work together for the betterment of the community.