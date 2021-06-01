Karnam Malleswari Birthday: Here is all about Woman Olympic medal winner who inspired many

Karnam Malleswari Birthday: The Olympic medal winner in Weightlifting and Padma Sri award winner Karnam Malleswari who hails from Andhra Pradesh is turning a year older today i.e June 1. Karnam Malleswari 46 has made her mark in 2000 Sydney Olympics by winning the bronze medal and she is the first woman to bag the bronze medal at Olympics.

She is known to be a true legend in the Indian women's weightlifting arena who has brought many championships to the state of Andhra Pradesh and country.

The Telugu weight lifter comes from a rural village in Andhra Pradesh started the weight lifting sport at the age of 12. The Sports Authority of India found this talented girl abd sent to Sydney Olympics in 2000 where she was brought a bronze medal and became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal.

Despite, making her name at international level, she has not got a recognition from the sports fraternity. Karnam Malleswari is the only Indian Olympic medal winner and no Indian has won an Olympic medal in weightlifting after the Sydney Olympics.

Malleswari was called a "Bharat Ki Beti" by then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who honoured her with Padma Shri for bringing glory and a pride to the country.

Going by her domestic career apart from Olympics, Karnam Malleswari won the world title in 54kg division in 1994 and 1995 and stood at third position in 1993 and 1996. Later won the world weightlifting championship title in China in the year 1995 with a record lift off 113 kg and bagged Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

Karnam Maleshwari stood as an inspiration for all, yet she has not recognition. However, we The Hans India wish her a very happy birthday and prosperity in her life. Currently, Malleswari is running a Karnam Malleswari Foundation (KMF) non-governmental organization in India which offers educational programmes promoting health and well-being via participation in physical activity, specifically targeting women weight lifting and fitness of different age group level.