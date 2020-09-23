Tirupati: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa received a grand welcome

Tirupati: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa has received a grand welcome from the Chittoor district officials at Renigunta airport during his Tirumala visit, late on the Wednesday night.

It may be noted that Along with AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy he will participate on Thursday, in a groundbreaking ceremony for Karnataka govt choultries construction in Tirumala hills. After receiving the welcome from the officials Karnataka CM has proceeded to Tirumala by road.

Chittoor district joint collector Veerabramham and BJP leader Banuprakash Reddy and Airport authority officials have received the CM Yedurappa at Renigunta Airport.