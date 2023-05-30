Live
- I want to make timeless music: RP Patnaik
- Google Chrome’s new extension to let users create side panel UI
- Vijayawada: YSRCP celebrates 4-yrs in office with rallies, meetings
- Adolf Eichmann hanged
- Digital vocational skilling can make youths workplace ready
- How to improve English vocabulary?
- New Delhi: Filled with humility and gratitude said PM Narendra Modi
- AJIO announces Big Bold Sale
- Hyderabad: Cough up Rs 15-20 lakh for engineering seat!
- Fastest-charging EV hits Indian market
Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar’s Surprise visit to Rajahmundry
Highlights
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar surprised everyone as he landed at the Rajahmundry Airport on Tuesday afternoon.
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar surprised everyone as he landed at the Rajahmundry Airport on Tuesday afternoon.
When asked, he said he had come to attend the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Shiva temple at Chilakapadu in Undrajavaram mandal of East Godavari district. He was accompanied by former union minister Chinta Mohan.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS