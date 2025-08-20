Karnataka man creates ruckus at Tirumala ATM, taken into custody

Tirumala: Tirumala police on Tuesday detained a man from Karnataka after he allegedly created a disturbance at a Union Bank ATM located opposite the Vaikuntam Queue Complex-1.

According to officials, the man, later identified as T Praveen Kumar (36) from Tumkur district, entered the ATM and tampered with its security system.

He reportedly damaged the CCTV camera and cut the connecting wires before walking out.

The incident first came to light when staff at the TTD Command Control Centre noticed irregularities in the CCTV network. On verifying the footage, vigilance personnel spotted the man’s suspicious movements inside the kiosk.

A search was immediately launched to trace him.

A short while later, the suspect was again seen loitering near the Kalyana Vedika area.

Acting swiftly, TTD vigilance staff alerted the police, who took him into custody. Police officials said preliminary inquiry suggested that Praveen Kumar appeared mentally unstable. He was shifted to SVR Ruia Government Hospital, Tirupati, for medical examination.

Tirumala Two Town CI Sriramudu confirmed that the man is under observation and further investigation is in progress