Education Ministry protest case: Court releases 14 JNU students on bail

New Delhi

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to 14 Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students who were arrested in connection with a protest held near the Ministry of Education. The Patiala House Court ordered their release on furnishing personal bonds of ₹25,000 each.

The students were taken into custody by Delhi Police on February 26 and were produced before the court on Friday. The police had sought judicial custody, alleging that the protest had turned violent. According to the police, nearly 300 demonstrators had organised a long march from the JNU campus to the Ministry of Education without obtaining the required permission. Barricades were put up to stop the march, following which, police claimed, clashes broke out between the protesters and security personnel, resulting in injuries to several police officers. The police maintained that the demonstration was not peaceful.

Opposing the bail plea, Delhi Police argued that some of the accused had previously participated in protests and had allegedly resorted to force. The police contended that granting bail could lead to a repeat of such incidents, adding that the investigation in the case is still ongoing.

During the hearing, counsel representing the students submitted that the accused were willing to cooperate fully with the investigation and were prepared to give a written undertaking to the court in this regard. After considering the submissions from both sides, the court granted bail to all 14 students on a bond of Rs 25,000 each. The matter remains

under investigation.