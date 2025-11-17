Kartika vana samaradhana, marriage meet held

Kurnool: The Andhra State Adishaiva Brahmin (Archaka) Association, Kurnool District Branch, conducted the Kartika vana samaradhana and marriage introduction meet on Sunday at the Sri Dattatreya Swamy Temple in Nerawada village.

The programme began with Ganapathi Puja, Usiri tree worship and a community breakfast, followed by a formal gathering.

President of the Andhra Adishaiva Brahmin Association, Yanamandra Satya Seetharama Sharma (Muramalla Rambabu), attended the event as the chief guest and extended his blessings to the participants.

District president Shankaraiah Sharma (H. Kairavadi), district general secretary Shivarchakula Prasad Sharma, and district treasurer Lakshminarayana Sharma led the arrangements.

Key issues related to community welfare and priest development were deliberated during the meeting.

Discussions covered the proposal to establish a dedicated corporation for Adishaiva Archakas, issuance of identity cards for priests, measures for temple development, expansion of welfare benefits, and initiatives to strengthen the safety, recognition and dignity of archakas.

Leaders resolved to prepare detailed proposals for submission to the government.

A large number of Adishaiva Brahmin families from across the district participated in the event, contributing to its smooth conduct and overall success.