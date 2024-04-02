Katamreddy to quit TDP

Nellore: Political scenario in Kavali Assembly segment took an interesting turn after YSRCP candidate for Nellore V Vijayasai Reddy told the media that Katamreddy Vishnu Vardhan Reddy would join the ruling party on April 3 or 4.

Vijayasai Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Beeda Masthan Rao and YSRCP nominee for Kavali Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy met Vishnu Vardhan Reddy on Monday at his residence in Alluru and invited him to join the ruling party.

With two senior leaders, Vanteru Venugopala Reddy of YSRCP and Katamreddy Vishnu Vardhan Reddy of TDP, earlier represented Kavali Assembly, switching parties, the future of Kavya Krishna Reddy (TDP) and Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy (YSRCP), contesting in 2024 elections, is hanging in balance, since both the senior leaders have great influence on the public.

TDP senior leader Vanteru Venugopala Reddy got defeated by Congress candidate Kaliki Yanadi Reddy from Kavali Assembly segment in 1994 elections and in 1999 elections, he defeated Congress candidate Kaliki Yanadi Reddy.

Later, Venugopala Reddy joined YSRCP and played a key role for the victory of party nominee Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy in 2014 and 2019 elections.

He was annoyed after the party ignored him and didn’t gave ticket for 2024 elections, Venugopal Reddy quit the ruling party and joined TDP in the presence party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu during Prajagalam at Vinjamuru mandal two days ago.

Meanwhile, senior politico Katamreddy Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, who unsuccessfully contested on TDP banner from Kavali Assembly segment in 2019 elections, decided to join YSRCP after TDP ignored him to give ticket for Kavali this time.

Katamreddy Vishnu Vardhan Reddy served as MLA of Allur Assembly segment after winning on Congress banner in 1989 and 2004 elections. After Alllur Assembly segment was merged with Kavali constituency, he contested on TDP ticket and defeated by YSRCP candidate Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy with a margin of 14,117 votes.

It is interesting to note that now Katamreddy Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, who was a political rival of Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy in 2019 elections, is now working in favour of him in 2024 elections, while Vanteru Venugopala Reddy, who worked for Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy in 2014 and 2019 elections, is now working against him 2024 elections. This is making everyone believe that there will be no permanent friends and foes in politics.