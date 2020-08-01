Kattankulathur: Infant treated for cleft-palate at SRM Dental Hospital

Kattankulathur: It was a proud moment for the Cleft Rehabilitation section of the Department of Prosthodontics and Implantology, SRM Kattankulathur Dental College and Hospital (SRM KDCH), as they successfully treat a one-month-old baby Divya (name changed), who was affected by a severe case of cleft-palate.

This procedure was done by a team of doctors lead by their HoD, Dr. Vidyashree from the Department of Prosthodontics and Implantology, SRM KDCH.

Cleft-palate is a common congenital deformity of the oro-facial region. Patients suffering from this have difficulty in swallowing, speech, and in some cases ear and dental problems. Cleft is usually seen in consanguineous marriages.

SRM Kattankulathur Dental College and Hospital is one of the few colleges in India recognised and equipped to treat infantile cleft- lip, and palate. The doctors here are experienced in handling such conditions. This treatment involves making measurements of the mouth with a semi-fluid material.

Divya's parents hailed from a remote village near Trichy and she was diagnosed as suffering from cleft- lip, and palate from the time she was born. Her parents were on the verge of despair as they consulted various doctors and hospitals and were denied treatment due to the severity and age of the patient.

Her parents, fortunately, met one of their relatives, who had undergone various treatments at SRM Kattankulathur Dental Hospital. He immediately referred them to the Department of Prosthodontics at SRM Kattankulathur Dental College and Hospital.