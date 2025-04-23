Live
Kavali man killed in Pahalgam terrorist attack
Madhusudhan Rao, a software engineer from Kavali in Nellore district, tragically lost his life in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. A resident of Vengalrao Nagar in Kavali, the 35-year-old was employed in Bengaluru and is survived by his wife, Kamakshi, daughter Medha, and son Dattu.
Family members are devastated by the news of Madhusudhan's untimely death. His parents, Tirupalu and Padmavati, who reside in Vengalrao Nagar, are heartbroken. Tirupalu, a banana trader, had worked diligently to provide his son with a higher education.
According to police reports, Madhusudhan's body is scheduled to arrive at Chennai airport at 3 pm today, from where it will be transported back to Kavali for final rites. The community mourns the loss of a promising life cut short by violence.