  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kavali man killed in Pahalgam terrorist attack

Kavali man killed in Pahalgam terrorist attack
x
Highlights

Madhusudhan Rao, a software engineer from Kavali in Nellore district, tragically lost his life in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. A...

Madhusudhan Rao, a software engineer from Kavali in Nellore district, tragically lost his life in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. A resident of Vengalrao Nagar in Kavali, the 35-year-old was employed in Bengaluru and is survived by his wife, Kamakshi, daughter Medha, and son Dattu.

Family members are devastated by the news of Madhusudhan's untimely death. His parents, Tirupalu and Padmavati, who reside in Vengalrao Nagar, are heartbroken. Tirupalu, a banana trader, had worked diligently to provide his son with a higher education.

According to police reports, Madhusudhan's body is scheduled to arrive at Chennai airport at 3 pm today, from where it will be transported back to Kavali for final rites. The community mourns the loss of a promising life cut short by violence.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick