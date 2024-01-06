Kavali MLA welcomes establishment of the Drug Inspection Authority building

Live
Highlights
Kavali MLA Sri Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy expressed his satisfaction with the establishment of the Drug Inspection Authority building.
Kavali MLA Sri Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy expressed his satisfaction with the establishment of the Drug Inspection Authority building. He mentioned that this initiative will help ensure the availability of quality medicines in the area.
Additionally, he shared that the government is working towards constructing a drug inspection authority office in every constituency in the state. The MLA allocated funds for this project.
Among the attendees of the event were Nellore District Assistant Director Veera Kumar Reddy, Drug Inspector Venkata Krishna, Keerthi Pavitra, YSRCP leaders, and others.
