Kavali YSRCP leaders joins TDP

Former councilor Sheikh Shakira and her husband YCP leader Sheikh Khamar Babu have joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

They were invited to join the party by Kavali TDP Incharge Kavya Krishna Reddy, who also presented them with Telugu Desam Party scarves

This move is seen as a significant blow to the YCP in Kavali Municipality. The couple has expressed their commitment to strengthen the Telugu Desam Party and contribute to its success.

