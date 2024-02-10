Live
- ‘Bhoothaddham Bhaskar Narayana’ trailer gets a grand launch
- Sargun Mehta thrilled as her blockbusters ‘Angrej’ and ‘Qismat’ re-release for Valentine’s Day week
- Arjun Rampal opens up on describing Vidyut Jammwal as an animal
- INTAC to launch new book on tourist spots
- Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s new film enjoys strong opening
- Prakasam district TDP president Nukasani Balaji launches campaign for Sankharavam
- YSRCP Hindupur MLA candidate Deepika participates I. Ambedkar idol unveiling ceremony
- Sushmita Sen reflects on ‘Aarya’ journey; says ‘Could write a book on the character’
- Kavali YSRCP leaders joins TDP
- Mekapati Vikram Reddy all praise for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Just In
Kavali YSRCP leaders joins TDP
Highlights
Former councilor Sheikh Shakira and her husband YCP leader Sheikh Khamar Babu have joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
Former councilor Sheikh Shakira and her husband YCP leader Sheikh Khamar Babu have joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
They were invited to join the party by Kavali TDP Incharge Kavya Krishna Reddy, who also presented them with Telugu Desam Party scarves
This move is seen as a significant blow to the YCP in Kavali Municipality. The couple has expressed their commitment to strengthen the Telugu Desam Party and contribute to its success.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS