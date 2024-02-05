Kavya Krishna Reddy honours sportsperson Sheik Hussain in Kavali

Live
Highlights
In the second IGF National Games held in Delhi on 2nd February, Sheikh Hussain of Jenda Chettu Center of Kavali town
In the second IGF National Games held in Delhi on 2nd February, Sheikh Hussain of Jenda Chettu Center of Kavali town won the first place in Air Rifle 10m category and brought fame to Kavali town...
Kavali Telugu Desam Party leaders congratulated Hussain who visited Kavya Krishna Reddy's office in Kavali town on Sunday and congratulated him with a shawl...
On this occasion, Kavya Krishna Reddy said that Hussain from Kavali town grew up by his own efforts without any coach and won a medal in national competitions.
Kavya Krishna Reddy said that Kavali should achieve more medals like this in the future and bring name to the town.
