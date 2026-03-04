KDCC Bank to open three new branches

Vijayawada: In a move aimed at strengthening rural banking and financial inclusion, Krishna District Cooperative Central (KDCC) Bank Chairman and former minister Nettem Raghu Ram announced the opening of three new KDCC Bank branches at Reddigudem, Srilakshmipuram and Vellaturu.

Raghu Ram and Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao disbursed Rs 4 crore in loans to DWCRA women and farmers at the Koganti Rama Tulasamma Kalyana Mandapam in Gurunanak Colony here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Raghu Ram emphasised that the bank’s objective is to strengthen the cooperative sector at the grassroots level and ensure financial security for every household.

He said the new branches and loan disbursals would make crop loans, deposits, and self-employment loans more accessible to rural beneficiaries.

Highlighting the role of the DWCRA movement, he said the visionary leadership of N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation for women’s financial independence and the growth of self-help groups across the State. The loans will empower DWCRA women to expand self-employment ventures, small businesses, dairy farming, and agriculture-allied activities. “Strong farmers lead to prosperous villages, and empowered women build a progressive society,” he added. MLA Ramamohan Rao stated that KDCC Bank continues to uphold public trust while playing a vital role in rural development.

VMC Corporators Devineni Aparna and Mummineni Prasad, former UDA Chairman Thumati Prem Nath, KDCC CEO Shyam Manohar, APIIC Colony President Paturi Sambasiva Rao, Telugu Desam Party leaders Vakapalli Gopalakrishna (Nani), Pamarthi Kishore Babu, Koduru Anjaneya Vasu, Gollapudi Nageswara Rao, and KDCC Bank staff members were also present.